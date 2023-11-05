Jind school principal, accused of abuse by 60 girls, arrested

Tribune News Service

Jind, November 4

A Haryana Police special investigation team (SIT) today arrested a government school principal in Jind who has been accused of sexual harassment by 60 girl students.

In their separate written complaints to the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) recently, 50 students had accused the principal of sexual harassment while 10 others alleged they knew the principal was “into such things”. The arrest comes five days after the accused was booked under IPC sections and also POCSO Act. DSP Amit Bhatia, SIT head, said the principal had gone into hiding after the case was registered. “Raids were being conducted at his possible hideouts in and outside the district and we managed to arrest him today. We have credible evidence in the form of statements of the complainants, besides the report of a probe committee comprising education department officials,” said Bhatia.

The DSP said the principal would be produced in court for seeking his police remand. Refusing to disclose the places where the raids were conducted and from where the accused was arrested, Bhatia said such information could not be revealed at this stage due to legal reasons.

The principal was suspended over a week ago after the matter came to the notice of higher authorities of the Department of Education. A district-level committee was then constituted to look into the matter.

Talking to the media yesterday, HSCW chairperson Renu Bhatia said, “We received 60 written complaints against the principal from girl students. Fifty were from girls who said they were physically abused while 10 were from students who said they knew the principal was harassing girls. All the complainants are minors.”

Bhatia said the victims had alleged that the accused would call them to his office and “indulge in obscene acts”. “The principal used to call some of the girls on their mobile phones and even tried to chat with them. He used to keep at least three mobile phones, something even his family wasn’t aware of,” she said.