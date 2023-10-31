Jind school principal booked

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 30

Nearly two months after the girl students’ of a government school in Jind complained to the National Commission for Women (NCW) about sexual harassment by the principal, the Jind police today registered a case under POCSO and Section 354 of the IPC against him. The school principal was placed under suspension by the state government following an inquiry. Jind SP Sumit Kumar said they got the copy of the complaint.

