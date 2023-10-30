Jind school principal suspended after girl students allege sexual harassment

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 29

In a shocking incident, several girl students of a government school in Jind district have accused the principal of sexual harassment and exploitation. The state government has placed the accused principal, Kartar Singh, under suspension following an inquiry.

Victims wrote to women commission In a five-page handwritten letter to the National Commission for Women (NCW), Delhi, several girl students accused their school principal of sexual harassment

NCW approached Haryana Govt. Following a probe, the principal has been suspended. A report will be submitted to Edu Dept on Monday

The victims, in a five-page handwritten letter to the National Commission for Women (NCW), Delhi, on August 31, revealed that the principal with the help of a woman teacher had been sexually harassing the girl students. They alleged that the principal had fixed black glasses in the window of his room. “A woman teacher sends girls to meet the principal in his room. The principal touches the girls inappropriately and also talks in filthy language,” one of the girls stated in the complaint, adding that she had suffered the harassment twice.

She further stated that the principal had sexually harassed 10-15 girls in recent times, and one of them had to drop out due to harassment.

She urged the authorities to investigate the matter as several victims would come forward to reveal the misdemeanors of the principal. As per the letter, the principal was transferred to their school on account of complaints of bad behaviour and character in the previous one.

Sources said the NCW brought the matter to the notice of the Haryana Government, which marked an inquiry to the District Education Officer. Following the inquiry, the Additional Chief Secretary, Education, suspended the accused on October 27. A district official said the principal had been suspended and a detailed report would be submitted to the Education Department on Monday after which further action would be taken.

