Jind: SDM duped by travel guide

Tribune News Service

Jind, August 30

Local SDM Pankaj was allegedly duped by a Faridabad-based travel guide on the promise of organising a trip to New Zealand.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Pankaj stated that he had given Rs 2.81 lakh to the travel guide for the trip.

“However, the travel guide did not provide me with the air tickets or any other booking documents for the trip,” he alleged.

The complainant said the parents of the travel guide were also involved in the fraud. On the basis of his complaint, the police have registered an FIR against Lavish Jain, his father Kamal Jain and mother Rama Jain under Sections 420 and 34 of the IPC.

#Faridabad #New Zealand