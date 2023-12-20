 Jind sexual abuse case: House panel, not High Court, to probe MLA’s role in ‘shielding’ principal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Jind sexual abuse case: House panel, not High Court, to probe MLA’s role in ‘shielding’ principal
ASSEMBLY IN session

Jind sexual abuse case: House panel, not High Court, to probe MLA’s role in ‘shielding’ principal

Jind sexual abuse case: House panel, not High Court, to probe MLA’s role in ‘shielding’ principal

Privilege motion against Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, who raised allegations against Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal, was dropped during the Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune Photo Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, December 19

Deciding not to refer the allegations of shielding the then Jind school principal, accused of sexual harassment, to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Vidhan Sabha passed a resolution accepting the recommendations of an in-House probe, even as it dropped the privilege motion against Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

Bhukkal ‘protected’ principal in 2005, 2012

While Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal raised the issue of harassment of girls by the Jind and Kaithal principals on the first day of the session, the Deputy CM accused her of “protecting” the Jind principal in 2005 and in 2012, alleging that a panchayat was held at her Jhajjar house to strike a compromise and prevent a DDR on similar allegations being converted into an FIR

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on the last day of the winter session of the House here today. Later, the Speaker said a committee under Gujjar would look into the allegations of “shielding” the principal on two occasions —in 2005 and 2012 — made by Dushyant Chautala against the then Education Minister, Geeta Bhukkal, who is a sitting MLA. The privilege motion of the Congress against the Deputy CM was dropped since the inquiry would bring out the facts in the case.

Though INLD’s lone MLA, Abhay Chautala, objected to the decision of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and said it “lowered the prestige of the House” since the members had “unanimously” agreed to get the allegations probed by a sitting HC judge, he was overruled after he had a heated exchange with Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta.

Earlier, the BAC met under the chairmanship of Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and recommended the constitution of a committee under the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, and said the names of the other two members would be given by the Congress and the JJP.

The issues dominated the proceedings on all three days of the session. While Bhukkal raised the issue of harassment of girl students by the Jind and Kaithal principals on the first day, the Deputy CM accused her of “protecting” the Jind principal in 2005 and in 2012, while alleging that a panchayat was held at her Jhajjar house to strike a compromise and prevent a DDR on similar allegations being converted into an FIR.

Yesterday, the Congress opposed the idea of referring the matter to an HC judge and insisted on an in-House probe. The chief whip of the Congress, BB Batra, also cited a provision under the Constitution that allowed freedom of speech in Parliament and no member shall be liable to any proceedings for something said in the House, after which the CM decided to refer the matter to the BAC.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Jind


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader

2
India

Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar

3
Trending

Russian tourist repeatedly touched ‘inappropriately’ by petrol pump worker in Jaipur; police step in

4
India

Mockery of democracy, says government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi videographs act

5
World

‘Neither India, nor US but we…’: Nawaz Sharif on state of Pakistan’s economy

6
Punjab

Former Punjab PSC chairman, five ex-members booked for irregularities in recruitment of 312 doctors

7
World

What fuelled Canada’s record-high population growth in first nine months of 2023

8
Punjab

Woman killed in temple in Punjab's Kapurthala

9
Punjab

Punjab govt holds meeting with farmer leaders; to form panel on crop loans availed by them

10
Punjab

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

Top News

PM Modi would 'look into' any evidence on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun in US: FT

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...

Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row

Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row

In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...

PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter

PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter

Dhankhar shares the update on X

PM Modi, too, used to mimic in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone

Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party on suspension of MPs

Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party

Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...


Cities

View All

Cop injured as encounter breaks out in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Commercial activity on slip roads stalls traffic movement in Amritsar

Dera Baba Nanak youth murdered in New Zealand

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Few takers for school transport launched by Punjab govt

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Chandigarh: Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In 4 years, Excise Dept misses revenue target by Rs 369 crore

From two in 2018, bird-hit incidents mount to 25 at Chandigarh airport: MoS

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

9-yr-old girl abducted, raped, murdered; landlord arrested

Man-on-bonnet video: Govt issues show-cause notice to minibus owner

Delhi air improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Health Minister inspects hospitals

Hockey players brought glory

Hockey players brought glory

Two die as car falls into pond

2 more pistols, revolver recovered from smugglers

Missing Jalandhar youth found dead in London

Antarctica expedition’s success was icing on cake for Dr Sehra

MC’s ~257-crore push to infra development in city

MC’s Rs 257-crore push to infra development in city

Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Two nabbed with 3.5 kg of hashish

Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Patiala DC releases poster to create awareness about swine flu

Vice Chancellor kicks off 10-day math workshop

PSPCL files petition with regulatory body over solar energy supply from next year

Punjabi University lads win match against PSPCL in all-India hockey meet