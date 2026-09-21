Jind shooter Himanshu Dhillon celebrates 21st birthday with double silver at Asian Games

Shooter Himanshu Dhillon of Dahola village in Jind district celebrated his 21st birthday in style by winning two silver medals for the country at the Asian Games. He won silver in both the individual and team events in the men’s 10m air rifle competition on Monday.

Belonging to a family of wrestlers, Himanshu was destined to become a wrestler. However, an injury during childhood changed the course of his sporting career completely. Though his family is settled in Kaithal district, residents of his ancestral village in Jind burst into celebrations and distributed sweets following his victory.

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Himanshu’s uncle, Sandeep Dhillon, is a farmer and lives in the native village, while his father works as a regional manager with an agriculture-sector company.

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Sandeep said they were watching Himanshu’s performance, which gave them anxious moments. He finally won the silver medal, he said.

He said Himanshu was introduced to wrestling during his childhood and was sent to Gurukul in Pundri, Kaithal district. However, an injury during training forced him to abandon the sport, following which he turned to shooting.

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His coach, Kuldeep, got Himanshu shifted to Kaithal for shooting. He later trained in Delhi for better coaching and national-level camps.

His grandmother, Birmati, said the family watched his match live on a mobile phone.

“It was most satisfying to see his dream come true. He has been hardworking for this. I wish he wins a gold medal in the Olympics,” she said.

Sandeep said the joint family owns around eight acres of agricultural land but never compromised on Himanshu’s training despite its limited resources.

Residents of Dahola village said they would give Himanshu a heroic welcome on his return.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also congratulated Himanshu on his double achievement and described it as a matter of pride for Haryana and the country.