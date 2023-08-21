Jind soldier escapes with fracture

Jind, August 20
Army Jawan Anuj Kumar, hailing from Dhigana village of Jind village, had a miraculous escape as he survived with a fracture in his leg in the mishap when their vehicle fell in a gorge in Ladakh.
Kumar, 22, is out of danger and will be shifted to Chandigarh tomorrow. His uncle Rajbir said he was recruited in the Army in 2021.
“Anuj’s father Bijender was also an Army personnel and had died on duty about 10 years ago,” he said, adding that Anuj had returned to duty on July 26 after his yearly leave.
