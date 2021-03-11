Jind villagers 'hire' private teachers for govt school

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 24

Youths of Shamlo Kalan village in Julana block of Jind have pooled funds and “hired” two private teachers at the village’s government primary school, even as the Haryana Education Department dubbed the move illegal.

No shortage, move Illegal The dept doesn’t allow private teachers. The school has 82 students. Three teachers are enough as per Education Department’s ‘one teacher for 30 students’ norm. SN Sharma, Block Education Officer

The school has three teachers for 82 students in Classes I to V. Block Education Officer SN Sharma says the primary school has adequate staff as per the Education Department’s norm of one teacher for every 30 students. “The department doesn’t allow any school to hire private teachers,” he says, adding that he is not aware of any such appointment at the Shamlo Kalan primary school.

Head teacher Sudesh Sehrawat says there is no vacancy at the school. “However, a few youths have hired two teachers for teaching math and English in Classes IV and V. Three of us (government teachers) have also decided to contribute Rs 1,000 per month towards the salary of the two appointees," he says.

The villagers, however, maintain that three teachers were inadequate and the "staff shortage" is responsible for the declining new admissions at the school and "fall in education standard".

Krishan Kumar, husband of village sarpanch Sneh Lata, says the school earlier had four teachers, but one of them retired nearly five years ago. "The student enrollment declined after three teachers were left for five classes. So, a group of youngsters pooled funds and hired two private teachers for Classes IV and V," he says.

Praveen Malik, one of the youths behind the appointments, says the teachers have “good experience in mathematics and English”. “The teachers will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 16,000 each. If they serve the purpose, the parents and other villagers can give them incentives,” he says.

Malik says they have also pitched in to improve basic amenities such as toilets and drinking water at the school. “Our next target is to have in place smart classrooms. The schoolteachers, villagers and students are happy with the transformation,” he avers.

Another youth of the village, Sandeep Singh, says they want the students to prepare for admission to Navodaya schools.