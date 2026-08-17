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Home / Haryana / Jind youth on study visa to Europe's Moldova drowns during weekend trip

Jind youth on study visa to Europe's Moldova drowns during weekend trip

Family spent Rs 15 lakh to send him abroad; another Rs 10 lakh to bring his body home

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:20 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Nihal Singh had been pursuing a hotel management course in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova.
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A 22-year-old youth from Chandpur village in Jind district, who had gone to Europe on a study visa, reportedly died drowned during a weekend trip with friends.

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The youth, Nihal Singh, had been pursuing a hotel management course in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, for the past nine months. He also worked part-time as a delivery boy to support himself.

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According to his cousin Praveen Kumar, Nihal drowned on July 31 when the boat in which he and his friends were travelling reportedly began to sink in the Nistru River.

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It took 17 days for his body to be brought back to Chandpur, with the family spending around Rs 10 lakh on the process, Praveen said.

His family had pinned their hopes on Nihal, whose father, Krishan Kumar, died of a heart attack seven years ago. His mother, Sunita Devi, raised him. The family runs a small grocery shop near their home.

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Praveen said the family had spent around Rs 15 lakh to send Nihal abroad and had borrowed money from relatives and acquaintances to meet the expenses.

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