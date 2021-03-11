Jindal Global University becomes 1st and only social sciences varsity in India to feature in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 28

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has been ranked among the world’s best universities in the 2022 edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, which measure success of global universities in delivering the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

JGU is the first and only Social Sciences University in India to be ranked in the THE Impact Rankings, 2022.

Out of the 17 SDGs, JGU has been ranked in seven—for all the SDGs in which the university participated.

With a score of 64.1, JGU ranks among the top 300 globally for SDG 16, which aims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

Out of 18 universities from India, which have been ranked for SDG 16, JGU has been ranked second.

Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University, said, “JGU breaking into the THE Impact Rankings, 2022, bears tremendous significance for us as a university as it reinforces our commitment towards sustainable development. The fact that JGU has been ranked for all the Sustainable Development Goals in which it participated shows that the path that JGU has embarked on will lead to human well-being as well as the protection of the planetary health.”