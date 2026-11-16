Jindal varsity students hold protest, seek online exams amid poor air quality

Students of OP Jindal Global University continued their protest demanding that examinations be conducted online in view of the worsening air quality in the region over the past several days.

Hundreds of students staged a late-night protest outside the offices of the Registrar and Vice-Chancellor, raising slogans against the university administration in the early hours of Sunday.

The protest, which began on Tuesday night, continued through Sunday as students pressed for their demand to shift examinations from offline to online mode, citing health risks associated with prolonged exposure to hazardous levels of air pollution.

The protesting students alleged that air quality in the region was deteriorating with each passing day and that appearing for offline examinations amid such conditions could expose them to serious health risks. They said they had expected the university administration to engage with them and discuss their concerns, but alleged that no senior official had come forward to address the protest.

Advertisement

The students also claimed that more than 80 per cent of them had opted for online examinations before Diwali, as they anticipated that staying on the campus would become difficult due to worsening pollution levels.

“We are not against the university administration. We want it to come forward and hold discussions with us. However, instead of addressing our concerns, the administration is trying to suppress the protest,” a protesting student said.

The students further claimed that more than 10,000 students were residing on the campus, which had an on-campus hospital with a capacity of only 25-30 beds. They alleged that several students were suffering from fever, cold and respiratory problems due to the hazardous air quality.

Advertisement

They also said the university was sending emails on a daily basis reiterating that examinations would be conducted in pen-and-paper mode, despite their demand for online examinations.

“All students are concerned about their degrees, careers and future job prospects, but health should be the priority,” another protesting student said.

Earlier, students had gathered in large numbers on the campus and raised slogans against the university administration, alleging that their concerns over the health risks posed by air pollution had not been adequately addressed. They maintained that their demand was not an attempt to avoid examinations, but an appeal for a safer academic environment amid the prevailing pollution crisis.

Advertisement

When contacted, Anjoo Mohun, Director (Public Relations) of OP Jindal Global University, did not provide a response to the message.