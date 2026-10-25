Jind’s Sangeeta tops Haryana ADA examination

Sangeeta, a native of Palwa village in Jind district, has secured the first rank in the recently declared results of the Haryana Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Examination 2026, scoring 57.51 out of 100.

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Daughter of a retired police personnel, Sangeeta comes from a modest rural family. She said her father’s experience in the police service sparked her interest in law. She added that she felt fortunate to have received her family’s support at every step.

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“I am very happy with my marks. Seeing my parents proud of my success makes me even happier. They never stopped me from fulfilling my dreams,” she said.

Sangeeta prepared for the examination through the Prosecutors Haryana ADA Batch. She thanked the PW Judiciary Wallah team, saying its notes and study material had helped her considerably during her preparation.

The Haryana Public Service Commission conducts the examination to fill 255 Assistant District Attorney posts in the state government’s Prosecution Department. A Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree is mandatory for applicants.