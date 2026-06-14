Jitender Khatkar elected president of Haryana varsity and college teachers' association

Jitender Khatkar, president of the Kurukshetra University Teachers' Association (KUTA), was unanimously elected president of the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers' Organisation (HFUCTO) on Sunday.

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A meeting of the HFUCTO was held at the office of the KUTA in Kurukshetra University under the chairmanship of All India FUCTO vice-president Narender Singh. Representatives of teachers' associations from several universities and colleges across Haryana participated in the meeting.

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HFUCTO general secretary Dayanand Malik Dr Jitender Khatkar was unanimously elected as the head of the organisation to effectively pursue issues concerning teachers and higher education institutions in the state.

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Khatkar expressed gratitude to the members for showing faith in him and assured that he would work for the welfare of university and college teachers and for strengthening the quality of higher education in the state. The meeting deliberated upon several issues concerning higher education and adopted a number of resolutions. Among the major issues discussed was the suspension of Dr Vikas Siwach of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak. The federation resolved that a delegation would soon meet the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of MDU to seek revocation of the suspension.

The federation also demanded strict implementation of the provisions of University Acts and Statutes in all state universities, particularly in Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, and Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal.

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Other major demands included enhancement of the retirement age of university and college teachers to 65 years in accordance with UGC recommendations; conversion of teachers working on a regular basis under the Self-Finance Scheme (SFS) into budgeted posts; restoration of the earlier transparent admission process in government and government-aided colleges; and implementation of pending Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions in accordance with the UGC Gazette Notification dated December 31, 2024.

Similarly, demands for the implementation of workload norms as per the Haryana Government Notification dated November 11, 2022; and exemption from the compulsory rural service condition for Government College teachers were also put forward.

The federation further demanded implementation of house rent allowance (HRA) for teachers of aided colleges as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, enhancement of casual leave for female teachers from 20 to 25 days, increase in the gratuity ceiling from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for retired aided college teachers, extension of gratuity benefits to teachers retiring under the National Pension System (NPS) and provision of a cashless medical facility for university and college teachers.

Khatkar said a delegation of the federation would soon meet the Haryana Chief Minister, Governor, Education Minister and other authorities concerned to press for the resolution of its long-pending demands. Among those present during the meeting were HGCTA president Prof Rajesh, HCTA president Dr Rajendra Singh, GJUTA president Vinod Goyal, IGU president Prof Savita Sheoran, JUFA general secretary Dr Sunil Kumar, Dr Jitender Kumar (CRSU), Dr Krishan Kumar (DCRUTA), Dr Parvesh Kumar (SUPVA), NTWA president Dr Rahul Kumar, KUTA secretary Dr Surendra Kumar, Prof Parmesh Kumar, Prof Deepak Babbar and other representatives of various teachers' organisations from across the state.