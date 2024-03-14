Haryana: JJP adopts ‘wait & watch’ policy vis-a-vis rebels

Pradeep Sharma
Chandigarh, March 13
Even as the JJP leadership and the breakaway group of five JJP MLAs are engaged in an ‘eyeball-to-eyeball’ confrontation, the party high command is adopting a ‘wait-and-watch’ policy.
The JJP top brass want to be on a strong legal footing for initiating any action against five MLAs of the breakaway faction. ”Any action against these five MLAs will be taken after following due process and as per party constitution,” a senior functionary of the JJP told The Tribune.
In fact, there seems to be no chance of rapprochement between the JJP and the breakaway faction as the latter did not attend todays’s JJP rally and even defied the party whip of not attending the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session specially called to seek a vote of confidence by the Nayab Singh Saini government.
The MLAs, who were conspicuous by their absence included Ram Kumar Gautam (Narnaund), Devender Singh Babli (Tohana), Jogi Ram Sihag (Barwala), Ram Niwas (Narwana) and Ishwar Singh (Guhla).
In the 89-member House after resignation of Khattar today, the JJP has 10 members. Five MLAs are still with the JJP, the rest are rebels.
What next for breakaway faction?
- The breakaway faction needs two-thirds MLAs (seven) to merge their group in a party to duck anti-defection law.
- Speaker has the discretion to take a decision on the fate of breakaway faction even if JJP approaches him to disqualify them.
- They can be declared as “unattached” by the Speaker, if he wants so.
Decision on 5 MLAs as per party’s constitution
Any action against these five MLAs will be taken after following due process and as per the party constitution. — Senior JJP leader
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...