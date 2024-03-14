Haryana: JJP adopts ‘wait & watch’ policy vis-a-vis rebels

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, March 13

Even as the JJP leadership and the breakaway group of five JJP MLAs are engaged in an ‘eyeball-to-eyeball’ confrontation, the party high command is adopting a ‘wait-and-watch’ policy.

The JJP top brass want to be on a strong legal footing for initiating any action against five MLAs of the breakaway faction. ”Any action against these five MLAs will be taken after following due process and as per party constitution,” a senior functionary of the JJP told The Tribune.

In fact, there seems to be no chance of rapprochement between the JJP and the breakaway faction as the latter did not attend todays’s JJP rally and even defied the party whip of not attending the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session specially called to seek a vote of confidence by the Nayab Singh Saini government.

The MLAs, who were conspicuous by their absence included Ram Kumar Gautam (Narnaund), Devender Singh Babli (Tohana), Jogi Ram Sihag (Barwala), Ram Niwas (Narwana) and Ishwar Singh (Guhla).

In the 89-member House after resignation of Khattar today, the JJP has 10 members. Five MLAs are still with the JJP, the rest are rebels.

What next for breakaway faction?

The breakaway faction needs two-thirds MLAs (seven) to merge their group in a party to duck anti-defection law.

Speaker has the discretion to take a decision on the fate of breakaway faction even if JJP approaches him to disqualify them.

They can be declared as “unattached” by the Speaker, if he wants so.

Decision on 5 MLAs as per party’s constitution Any action against these five MLAs will be taken after following due process and as per the party constitution. — Senior JJP leader

