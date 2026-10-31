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Home / Haryana / JJP chief Ajay Chautala hears traders’ concerns in Sirsa

JJP chief Ajay Chautala hears traders’ concerns in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:09 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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JJP leader Ajay Chautala meets traders in Sirsa on Saturday.
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Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) national president Dr Ajay Singh Chautala met representatives of the trading community in Sirsa and discussed issues related to traders and business activities in Haryana on Saturday.

During the meeting at the Sirsa grain market, traders raised concerns over basic market facilities, business challenges and measures needed to promote commercial activities. They said the trading community played an important role in the state’s economy and employment generation.

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Chautala said the traders’ concerns needed to be heard and their issues raised at the appropriate platforms. He said the business community contributed significantly to economic activity and job creation. He assured the traders that issues related to their interests would be taken up at the appropriate level.

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The interaction was organised under the chairmanship of JJP Sirsa urban president Deepak Bhatia at the establishment of Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal urban president Kirti Garg.

State general secretary and district president Hira Lal Sharma, Kirti Garg, Bhim Singla, Hemant Gupta, Anjani Kanodia, Ram Krishna Goyal, Kanwaljit Singh and several other trade representatives attended the meeting.

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