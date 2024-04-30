JJP ex-state chief joins Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Former Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) state president Nishan Singh joined Congress today in the presence of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Udai Bhan. He joined Congress along with several JJP officials and senior leaders.

Former JJP candidate Rahul Makkar, former JJP state vice-president Surendra Laiga, former JJP state general secretary Ramesh Godara also joined the Congress.

Former MLA Raghu Yadav’s son Srijan Yadav and current Shahbad JJP MLA Ramkaran Kala’s two sons, Kanwarpal, a councillor, and Sukram Pal, former councillor, also joined the Congress today.

Hooda assured the leaders and workers who joined the party full respect in the Congress. He said that public interest and support towards the party is continuously increasing. “Every day, new friends are joining the Congress. This is a guarantee that the coming government in Haryana will be of Congress. But before that, there are Lok Sabha elections and all the Congressmen will have to work hard at the grassroots level to form the INDIA bloc government in the country,” he said.

