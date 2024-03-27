JJP explores possibility of contesting from Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 26
BJP’s former ally JJP will contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Haryana. The decision was taken at the JJP’s Political Affairs Committee meeting, held under the chairmanship of its national president Ajay Chautala. The meeting also shortlisted candidates for various parliamentary seats based on various social and political criteria.
At the meeting, it was suggested that the party should also contest elections from the Chandigarh seat and it was decided to explore possibilities of contesting from Chandigarh as well, a press note issued by the JJP said.
