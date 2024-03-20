JJP holds meeting with party leaders

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 19

A meeting was held on Tuesday at the Chautala House under the leadership of Ajay Singh Chautala, the national president of the Jananayak Janata Party, for discussing preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The meeting was attended by senior officials and workers of all nine segments of the party. Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and state president Nishan Singh were also present. During the meeting, Ajay Singh Chautala invited suggestions from all officials regarding contesting elections on all seats across the state. Party officials briefed the national president and also discussed strategies. Ajay Singh Chautala assigned duties to the senior officials of the party. Discussions for the Hisar parliamentary seat were scheduled for Tuesday evening, while Karnal seat discussions are planned for Wednesday in Chandigarh, where the senior party officials have been called.

