Home / Haryana / JJP launches membership drive in Kurukshetra

JJP launches membership drive in Kurukshetra

Aims at inducting 5,000 new members in each block
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 02:16 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
JJP national president Ajay Chautala meets party workers at a state-level meeting in Jhajjar. file
The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Sunday launched its membership drive for Thanesar, Ladwa and Shahabad assembly constituencies in Kurukshetra.

Party leaders and workers have been directed to induct at least 5,000 new members at the block level in the membership drive that will continue till July 15.

JJP leader Mohsin Chaudhary said: “A meeting was held regarding the membership drive and the party workers and leaders have been called upon to strengthen the JJP in their respective blocks and Assembly constituencies. Dushyant Chautala, during his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, took several decisions for the welfare of farmers. He resolved several issues related to the grain markets and payments of the farmers.”

Former JJP MLA Ramesh Khatak said: “The party has launched its membership drive in Haryana to induct new members into the party. Directions have been issued to the party workers and leaders here. The party workers are the backbone of the party and they will go village to village to induct new members”.

Thanesar constituency JJP leader Yogesh Sharma said: “The party will even approach those who had left the party during the Assembly elections and make efforts to bring them back into the fold.”

JJP district chief Kuldeep Jakhwala said as per the instructions received from the senior party leaders, the block presidents, with the help of party workers, would induct new members and strengthen the party. As per the party’s directions, 5,000 new members will be inducted at block level and targets have been given to the party leaders and workers. The membership drive will continue till July 15. While the membership drives for Thanesar, Ladwa and Shahabad were launched on Sunday, the membership drive for Pehowa will be launched on Monday.

