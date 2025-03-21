JJP leader shot dead, 2 others injured in Panipat’s Vikas Nagar

A JJP leader was shot dead in Vikas Nagar late on Friday night, while two others sustained bullet injuries in the attack. He was a state secretary of JJP’s youth wing. Earlier, he was district youth president of the party.

The deceased has been identified as Ravinder Minna, a resident of Jagsi village, who was living in Vikas Nagar. The injured, Vinay and Vineet, are currently undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that old enmity may be behind the murder of Ravinder Minna. According to information, the assailant shot Minna in the forehead, while Vinay and Vineet were hit in the stomach. The attacker fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Family members rushed the three to a private hospital, where doctors declared Minna dead on arrival. The injured were admitted to the ICU.

Upon receiving the news, SP Lokender Singh, DSP Suresh Kumar, and police teams arrived at the spot and the hospital to investigate the incident. JJP district president Ramniwas Patwari, along with other party leaders, also visited the hospital.

Ramniwas Patwari while expressing his grief said Minna was a youth leader of the party. He said Minna’s wife had been fielded as the JJP candidate from the Panipat City Assembly seat in the October Assembly polls held last year. However, due to incomplete documentation, she was unable to file her nomination.