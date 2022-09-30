JJP leader's brother nabbed for 'plotting' murder of BJP worker

Gurugram, September 29
A special task force (STF) has arrested property dealer Joginder Khatana, younger brother of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)
leader Rohtash Khatana, for allegedly hatching the conspiracy to kill local BJP worker Sukhbir Khatana, alias, Sukhi.
Joginder was arrested after the main accused, Chaman, who was Sukhbir’s bother-in-law, told the STF about his role in the conspiracy. The police have arrested three persons, including Joginder and Chaman, in the case. Sukhbir Khatana (46) was gunned down by armed assailants at Raymond showroom, located on the Gurudwara road near Sadar Bazaar on September 1.
The STF said the accused allegedly had an election rivalry with the victim. He gave Rs 25 lakh to Chaman for murdering Sukhbir, the STF added.
“Chaman told us that he murdered the BJP leader, as Sukhbir had a love marriage with his sister. He had to listen to the taunts of villagers during his teenage years. With the passage of time Chaman and Sukhbir became friendly. But recently Joginder started egged him on to murder his brother-in-law for the reason and also gave him the money,” B Satheesh Balan, IG of STF, Gurugram said. Chaman, with the help of
gangster Papla Gujjar, gunned down Sukhbir.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points
Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today
He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...