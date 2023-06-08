JJP MLA threatens to quit as Sugarfed head

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Condemning the lathi-charge on farmers in Shahbad, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Ramkaran Kala today announced that he would resign from the post of Sugarfed (Haryana State Federation of Co-operative Sugar Mills Ltd) chairman “if sunflower crop is not procured at the MSP, arrested farmers are not released and free treatment is not given to the injured in 24 hours”.

Interestingly, he made the announcement at a press conference of Cooperation and Public Health Engineering Minister Dr Banwari Lal.

The JJP is in alliance with the BJP, but some recent statements from both sides have reportedly sharpened their differences. On the MSP, he said, “The government suffers loss in sunflower procurement, but can sustain loss not the landowner.”

On the justification of blocking the national highway which caused harassment to commuters, Kala said, “Where would the farmers go? The government was supposed to talk to the farmers. Talks should be held with Gurnam Singh Chadhuni, head of BKU (Chadhuni).”

He added that the JJP was in alliance with the government and couldn’t allow lathi-charge as they had to go a long way with farmers.

Without naming, he blamed an adviser in the government for the lathi-charge.

Farmer dies during protest in Assandh