JJP national prez demands Rs 60k/acre compensation

Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:58 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) national president Ajay Chautala on Friday visited several rain-affected villages in the Ellenabad region — including Shahpuria, Shakkar Mandoori, Rupana Jatan, and Rupana Bishnoian — to assess the damage caused by heavy rainfall and the consequent waterlogging in cotton fields.

Interacting with farmers of the region, Chautala expressed concern over the flooded cotton crops and called on the state government to immediately conduct a special crop loss survey in the affected areas.

He demanded that the affected farmers be compensated at a rate of Rs 60,000 per acre, to be deposited directly into their bank accounts.

He also warned of the rising water level in the Hisar-Ghaggar drain, stating that if it overflowed, it could impact 25 villages, damaging not only crops but also homes.

Chautala criticised the state government for its “lack of timely action”, claiming that regular cleaning and maintenance of the drain could have prevented the situation.

