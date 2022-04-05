JJP postpones Narnaund rally

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 4

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has postponed the rally in Narnaund in view of the special Assembly session on Tuesday.

Farmers have announced to oppose the rally in support of their demands.

The JJP office maintained that it was postponing all programmes scheduled in the Assembly segments, including the Narnaund rally on Tuesday, Tohana rally on April 8, Barwala rally on April 10 and Uchana rally on April 13, in view of the wheat harvesting season.

A JJP spokesperson said the Narnaund rally also coincided with the special Assembly session on Tuesday.

A possible confrontation was averted following the postponement of the Narnaund rally as farmers, who had been sitting staging a protest at Kheri Jalab village in Narnaund sub division of the district since March 16, had given a call to oppose the rally.

Farmers have demanded adequate compensation for kharif crops even as the special girdawari of the Haryana Government had shown below 25 per cent loss of kharif crops in about 18 villages in Kheri Jalab tehsil.