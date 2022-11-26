JJP president's son loses sarpanch poll

Tribune News Service

Hisar/Fatehabad, November 25

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) state president Nishan Singh’s son Tejinder Singh lost the election for the post of sarpanch in his native Mamupur village of Fatehabad district today. Gurpreet Singh defeated Tejinder Singh by a margin of 177 votes in the direct contest as only two candidates were in the fray in the village which has nearly 800 votes.

In Rajli village of Barwala block of Hisar district, Kavita — who is an aunt of minister and JJP leader Anoop Dhanak — too, lost the panchayat poll. She was in vying for the post of sarpanch and polled just 241 votes. Meanwhile, Sunita, the winner in the contest, secured 2,280 votes.

Earlier in the day, Hisar district reported 81.8 per cent polling while Fatehabad district recorded 87.4 per cent voter turnout today. Except one incident of clash in Sarhera village of Hisar, the polling process was peaceful in both districts.