JJP: Rebel MLAs’ action under scrutiny, likely to face music

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

The JJP is set to take strict action against five rebel MLAs, who are reportedly cosying up to the Nayab Singh Saini government.

JJP will be reduced to mother-son party The JJP will be reduced to a mother-son party in due course, comprising only Dushyant Chautala and his mother Naina Chautala (MLA from Badhra), as other leaders are deserting the party. It is the price the JJP is paying to deceive INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala. Abhay Chautala, INLD MLA Party to take feedback on LS elections Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Thursday held a meeting of JJP district presidents and other senior leaders to hold consultations on contesting the Lok Sabha elections. ”The party will come out with its strategy to fight Lok Sabha polls after three-day consultations with senior leaders at the district level,” said JJP state president Nishan Singh.

“The JJP leadership has taken cognisance of all their actions and their activities are under scrutiny. The erring MLAs will face the music,” JJP state president Nishan Singh said here today.

The JJP had issued a whip, directing its MLAs “to remain absent positively from the House at the time of voting on confidence motion in favour of the Nayab Singh Saini government on March 13”.

However, the MLAs, though present in the House, absented themselves from the House when there was voting on the confidence motion.

Meanwhile, they also gave party’s Hisar rally a miss though other five MLAs attended the rally. The MLAs — Ram Kumar Gautam (Narnaund), Devender Singh Babli (Tohana), Jogi Ram Sihag (Barwala), Ram Niwas (Narwana) and Ishwar Singh (Guhla) — have formed a breakaway group of the JJP legislators and are reportedly cosying up to the BJP government in Haryana. Sources said these five MLAs could get show-cause notice from the JJP before any action is initiated against them by the party.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nayab Singh Saini