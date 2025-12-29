DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / JJP reviews organisation after Julana rally

JJP reviews organisation after Julana rally

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:45 AM Dec 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jannayak Janata Party national president Ajay Chautala addresses a meeting of party workers.
Advertisement

Leaders of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) recently held a meeting with party workers and office-bearers from the Rania Assembly segment on Saturday to review organisational work following the party’s recent rally at Julana.

Advertisement

The meeting was held at Chautala House on Barnala Road and was chaired by JJP district president Ashok Verma. Party national president Ajay Singh Chautala attended the meeting and referred to the Julana rally as a major political event, saying it had drawn wide attention.

Advertisement

Chautala thanked party workers and office-bearers for their participation in the rally. He asked them to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and raise public issues related to governance. He also said workers should communicate government shortcomings as well as development work carried out during Dushyant Chautala’s tenure as Deputy CM of Haryana.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, district president Ashok Verma said party workers should function in line with the guidance of the Central leadership. He called on them to reach out to people and explain the party’s welfare policies, while encouraging new members to join. Verma said local-level workers played a key role in building the organisation and that all workers would be given equal respect within the party.

He added programmes involving the party’s national leadership would be organised in the Rania segment in the coming days.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Rania Assembly segment president Kuldeep Singh Kariwala and constituency in-charge Jaipal Singh Nain introduced local office-bearers to the leadership and said the party organisation in the area would continue to work actively.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts