JJP reviews organisation after Julana rally

Leaders of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) recently held a meeting with party workers and office-bearers from the Rania Assembly segment on Saturday to review organisational work following the party’s recent rally at Julana.

The meeting was held at Chautala House on Barnala Road and was chaired by JJP district president Ashok Verma. Party national president Ajay Singh Chautala attended the meeting and referred to the Julana rally as a major political event, saying it had drawn wide attention.

Chautala thanked party workers and office-bearers for their participation in the rally. He asked them to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and raise public issues related to governance. He also said workers should communicate government shortcomings as well as development work carried out during Dushyant Chautala’s tenure as Deputy CM of Haryana.

Addressing the gathering, district president Ashok Verma said party workers should function in line with the guidance of the Central leadership. He called on them to reach out to people and explain the party’s welfare policies, while encouraging new members to join. Verma said local-level workers played a key role in building the organisation and that all workers would be given equal respect within the party.

He added programmes involving the party’s national leadership would be organised in the Rania segment in the coming days.

During the meeting, Rania Assembly segment president Kuldeep Singh Kariwala and constituency in-charge Jaipal Singh Nain introduced local office-bearers to the leadership and said the party organisation in the area would continue to work actively.