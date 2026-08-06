JJP seeks student union polls, fee regulation panel

On the 24th foundation day of the Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO), student leaders and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leaders today called for the restoration of student union elections in Haryana and regulation of fee hikes by educational institutions.

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Addressing a Student Victory Day programme organised by INSO in Chandigarh, INSO founder and JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala urged students to unite for the restoration of student union elections. He said the silver jubilee celebrations of INSO next year should be marked by the achievement of restoring the electoral process in campuses.

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Referring to recent student protests in Delhi, Chautala said the power of organised youth had compelled governments to respond to their demands. Former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala highlighted the disparity in the cost of education in government and private institutions. He said while a medical degree in a government institution could cost around Rs 15 lakh, the same course in a private institution could cost up to Rs 1.5 crore.

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He demanded the formation of a “Fee Structure Commission” to regulate arbitrary fee hikes and ensure affordable education for students from economically weaker sections. He said the JJP would launch a campaign for regulation of fees.