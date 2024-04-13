JJP spokesperson Mandeep Bishnoi quits, joins Congress

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 12

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) suffered yet another setback today as the party’s state spokesperson and former District Bar Association president Mandeep Bishnoi left the party and joined Congress.

Bishnoi along with his aides joined the Congress in the presence of former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, State Congress president Uday Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda in Delhi today. JJP leaders advocate Rajender Bishnoi, Amandeep Jangu and Shiv Kumar Yadav, who had contested the municipal counsellor elections, also joined the Congress.

After joining the Congress, Bishnoi said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are decisive for the entire country and it is the duty of the conscious electorate to play his/her role and come forward to save the constitutional institutions of the country.

Bishnoi started his political career by joining INLD in 2006 and served as state spokesperson in INLD and later became one of the founding members of the JJP. After joining the JJP, he also served as the state spokesperson and district president of the Legal Cell. Senior Congress leader and former president of Bishnoi Sabha Hisar Pradeep Bainiwal was also present.

