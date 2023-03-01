JJP supremo flays Babli's remark on e-tendering

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 28

JJP supremo Ajay Singh Chautala today slammed Development and Panchayats Minister and its own MLA from Tohana Devender Babli’s statement on e-tendering row and called him ‘paagal’ (mentally challenged).

CM’s house to be gheraoed today So far, we have no info on the second round of talks with the government. We are prepared to gherao the CM’s residence in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Azad Singh, leader, Haryana Sarpanches’ Association

Talking to the media on the sidelines of a workers’ meeting in Sirsa today, Ajay said the party makes the government and runs the governance. Referring to Babli as ‘paagal’, he said, “Sangathan ke bina sarkaarein nahi chalti. Paagal ko sochna chahiye. Sangathan hi sarkaar banaati hai. Kabhi sarkaron se sangathan nahi bana (Governments can’t function without cadres. That mentally challenged person should understand this. Party cadres form governments; governments do not make cadres).

Ajay said he, along with a number of BJP MLAs, wanted the government to reconsider the issue of e-tendering for development works in villages. “The first round of talks between the government and protesting sarpanches on the issue remained inconclusive. Now, the second round of talks will be held soon. We will also talk to the Chief Minister,” Ajay added.

The JJP supremo’s reaction came after Babli’s statement that “the leaders working in the party should take care of its affairs and let public representatives run the government”. Earlier, state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar had urged the government to relook into the issue.