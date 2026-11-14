JJP to hold 'Jan-Jan Adhikar' rally in Mahendragarh on December 6

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will hold a ‘Jan-Jan Adhikar’ rally in Mahendragarh on December 6, the party’s foundation day, national president Ajay Singh Chautala said on Saturday.

He said every section of society was suffering due to the BJP government’s anti-public policies and people in the country and the state wanted a change.

Ajay Chautala, along with former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, JJP state president Brij Sharma and other senior party leaders, held workers’ meetings in Panipat and Sonepat on Saturday.

He appealed to people across the state to unite in Mahendragarh on December 6 and fight against the BJP government so that a strong foundation for change could be laid in the state.

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Dushyant Chautala, while interacting with mediapersons, said the failure of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the intentions of the BJP government were well known. “Instead of acting independently, the Election Commission was engaged in violating the rights of the country's citizens at the BJP's direction”, he alleged.

Dushyant further said farmers were unable to find buyers for their produce in mandis, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was busy visiting Punjab. He alleged that a major scam had taken place during paddy procurement in the mandis and said the JJP would not only expose it but also take up the issue with the Prime Minister and demand a CBI inquiry.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Dushyant said the BJP and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda were playing a friendly match. “Instead of raising issues concerning the people of the state, Hooda, father and son, were busy making appearances at the Delhi court,” he said.