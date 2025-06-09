JJP to launch state-wide membership drive from June 15 to July 31

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will launch a state-wide membership drive starting June 15, which will continue till July 31. The party has set a target of enrolling 5,000 new members in each Assembly segment. This was announced by JJP state president Brij Sharma while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a district-level organisational meeting held at the PWD Rest House in Karnal on Monday.

“JJP has begun preparations for the membership drive, and party leaders and workers will actively reach out to the people to achieve the set goals," said Sharma. He emphasised the importance of strengthening the party’s base at the grassroots level through this campaign.

Meanwhile, he along with district president Gurdev Ramba also welcomed the newly appointed office-bearers of the state and district, including three-time MLA Ramesh Khatak as the state in-charge of the SC Cell, district spokesperson Rakesh Sandhu, Hakam Singh as president of Karnal block, Bheem Mandhan as Indri block president, Vinod Raipur as Nilokheri block president, Dharmbir Pahda as Assandh block president, and Rajpal as Gharaunda block president.

Sharma also accused the state government over several issues, including law and order and farmers. He said that when they were in power with an alliance with BJP, they had taken several steps for the welfare of the farmers. “We have ensured the procurement of farmers’ produce on MSP. Farmers were given payment of their produce within 36 hours of the procurement,” he said.