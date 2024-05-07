JJP workers misbehaved with activists, claims SKM

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 6

JJP workers led by party leader Digvijay Chautala and farmer activists, who have been sitting on a dharna outside the Mini Secretariat, here today raised slogans targeting each other when JJP candidate Naina Chautala filed the nomination papers.

Sensing a tense situation after the activists from both sides came face to face, the police pushed the JJP workers behind the barricades. The farm activists sitting on a dharna on the other side waved black flags and raised slogans against the JJP. The farmer organisation has been targeting JJP leaders in the polls. Party workers today tried to turn the heat on the activists when they arrived in strength at the Mini Secretariat to file the nominations. The police deployed, however, intervened and pushed back the JJP workers.

Later, local Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders alleged in a press statement that JJP leader Digvijay and some workers misbehaved with farm activists. “The farmers will not tolerate this high-handedness. We will give a befitting reply to them in the elections as their real face has been exposed,” said Sadanand Rajli, SKM Hisar spokesperson.

