Chandigarh, April 8
In a major setback to the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana, its state president Nishan Singh is all set to quit the party.
As per reports, he is likely to join the Congress.
He has conveyed it to the JJP leadership, though he is yet to submit his resignation.
“I will meet party’s national chief Ajay Chautala to handover my resignation in a day or two,” said Nishan Singh, adding that he will consult party workers to decide future course of action.
After the formation of the JJP in 2018, Nishan Singh was given the responsibility of the state president.
After party's four-and-a-half-year alliance with the BJP in Haryana fell apart, the JJP last month announced that it would contest on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order
The high court had on February 16 dismissed pleas by Singh a...
Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak
PA's statement has been recorded under the provisions of the...
94 dead in Mozambique after unlicensed ferry boat capsizes, official says
Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to h...
Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces
Says it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are bei...
JJP's Haryana chief Nishan Singh to quit party, likely to join Congress
Singh has conveyed it to the JJP leadership, though he is ye...