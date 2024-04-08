JJP's Haryana chief Nishan Singh to quit party, likely to join Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

In a major setback to the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana, its state president Nishan Singh is all set to quit the party.

As per reports, he is likely to join the Congress.

He has conveyed it to the JJP leadership, though he is yet to submit his resignation.

“I will meet party’s national chief Ajay Chautala to handover my resignation in a day or two,” said Nishan Singh, adding that he will consult party workers to decide future course of action.

After the formation of the JJP in 2018, Nishan Singh was given the responsibility of the state president.

After party's four-and-a-half-year alliance with the BJP in Haryana fell apart, the JJP last month announced that it would contest on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

