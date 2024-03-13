JJP’s Hisar rally to unveil future plans amid political upheaval

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, March 12

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), formerly in alliance with the BJP-led Haryana Government, has chosen its state-level rally in Hisar tomorrow to unveil its future plans. This announcement is scheduled to coincide with the birthday celebrations of party’s national president Ajay Chautala.

The journey so far Founded in December 2018 by Dushyant Chautala, the JJP emerged from the vertical split of the INLD and the Chautala family

Within a short span of 13 months, the party made significant strides in the political landscape, by making an influence in the Jat-dominated seats and enchased the anti-jat sentiment against the BJP

Initially launched as a counter to his grandfather OP Chautala’s INLD, Dushyant and his JJP secured 10 Assembly seats with 14.84 per cent votes, reducing the INLD from 31 seats in 2014 to one seat with 2.44 per cent vote share

But Dushyant, despite being a vocal critic of the BJP, surprised many by extending support to the BJP government and faced severe criticism for betraying voters who had elected him against the BJP

He became the youngest Deputy CM of Haryana and held several key portfolios of JJP quota as only one JJP MLA Anoop Dhanak took oath as minister of state

Dushyant’s political journey started from the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when, at the age of 26, he defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi from Hisar

JJP’s state president Nishan Singh said top party leaders held a crucial meeting under the chairmanship of party’s national president Dr Ajay Singh Chautala. Details of this discussion are expected to be shared during the Hisar Lok Sabha Navsankalp Rally tomorrow. However, he did not disclose the number of JJP MLAs present at the meeting, but party insiders said besides Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan MLA), his mother Naina Chuatala (Badhra), Anoop Dhanak (Uklana), Ram Karan Kala (Shahbad) and Amarjit Dhanda (Julana), had attended the meeting while the remaining five MLAs, namely Jogi Ram Sihag (Barwala), Ram Kumar Gautam (Narnaund), Ishwar Singh (Guhla SC), Ramniwas (Narwana SC), Ramniwas and Devinder Babli (Tohana) were conspicuous by their absence as they were reportedly in touch with the BJP. They may form a group to extend support to the BJP government in Haryana, which already has the backing of six Independent MLAs in addition to its 41 legislators in the 90-member Assembly. As per the internal sources, the alliance between the BJP and JJP fractured over seat-sharing issues, with the JJP leaders seeking two Lok Sabha seats (Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendergarh). The BJP had agreed to give the Hisar seat, but differences persisted, leading to the breakdown of the alliance. Even Dushyant had reportedly tried to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the issue but could not get schedule for the meeting.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hisar