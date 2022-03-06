JJP's membership drive from March 13

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 5

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will start its month-long general membership drive from March 13, with a target to add 4.50 lakh new members in Haryana.

The JJP held its national and state executive body meeting in Ambala Cantonment on Saturday. During the meeting, the party workers were given a target of making 5,000 members in each Assembly constituency between March 13 and April 13.

JJP national president Ajay Chautala said: “From March 13 to April 13, a general membership drive will be run in the state. Senior party leaders and I will visit all 90 constituencies. The party is already strong in the rural areas and now it has to be strengthened in urban areas. For this, the municipal election is a golden opportunity.”

He also called upon the workers to strengthen the party in cities and increase the vote bank from 17% to 51%.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala called upon the party workers to focus on the urban areas, especially the cities where the municipal elections were due.

Dushyant said: “During the membership drive, you have to approach all the sections of the society and meet people in the field. Apprise the public about the welfare schemes being run by the government. Rumours regarding old-age pension are being spread in the state. If any elderly person is facing difficulty in getting pension, then the workers should go to the Atal Seva Kendras of the village or nearby town to update their identity cards.”

Later speaking to mediapersons, Ajay said: “The JJP and the BJP are running a government in alliance in the state. We had contested the previous election in alliance and will do so in the forthcoming polls too. The core committees of both the parties will take the final call regarding the forthcoming MC election and the seat-sharing arrangements.”