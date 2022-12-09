JJP's show of strength in Bhiwani today

Bhiwani, December 8
The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will celebrate its foundation day here tomorrow. The event is being seen as a show of strength and test of popularity of Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala in the state.
Dushyant, who faced brickbats from a section of farmers in Haryana during the farm stir, has been holding meetings to activate party workers to ensure the success of the Bhiwani rally. The party was founded on December 8, 2018.
JJP leader Digvijay Chautala, who visited here today, said party’s national chief Ajay Chautala, Dushyant and other senior leaders would participate in the rally.
