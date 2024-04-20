JJP’s state general secretary Harpal Singh Kamboj resigns

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 19

In a setback to the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Ambala, state general secretary Harpal Singh Kamboj resigned from the party on Friday. Harpal Singh had been associated with the Chautala family and held various positions in the INLD and JJP. After submitting the resignation, Kamboj said, “I have been associated with party’s national president Ajay Singh Chautala for over 25 years. Due to some personal reasons, I have resigned from the party and sent my resignation to Ajay Chautala and the party office. It was a tough decision to take. I will decide the future course of action after holding a meeting with my supporters.”

