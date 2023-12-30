JN.1 scare: Gurugram hospitals put on alert

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 29

The Gurugram administration has directed all hospitals to be on alert in view of the rising Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 active cases in the country.

SET UP ISOLATION WARDS: DC YADAV DC Nishant Kumar Yadav on Friday directed all hospitals in Gurugram to establish separate isolation wards and be equipped with medical infrastructure such as beds and oxygen facilities to provide optimal care

A total of 12 such cases have been reported so far in Gurugram, while two people have recovered from the infection.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav today directed all hospitals in Gurugram to expeditiously establish separate isolation wards exclusively for patients with Covid-19 symptoms.

A dedicated section within each hospital’s Intensive Care Unit must be created to address the critical care needs of patients with severe manifestations of Covid-19.

Adequate ventilators, monitoring equipment, and skilled medical staff should be allocated to this specialised ICU ward, according to the orders.

A distinct area within the Out Patient Department of every hospital is to be designated for individuals presenting with symptoms indicative of Covid-19. “Hospitals are expressly prohibited from denying admission or treatment to any individual displaying symptoms of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1,” read the orders.

