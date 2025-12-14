DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / JNV Class VI entrance exam held across 13 centres in Ambala

JNV Class VI entrance exam held across 13 centres in Ambala

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 03:00 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DEO Sudhir Kalra visits an examination centre on Saturday.
Advertisement

The entrance examination for admission to Class VI at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Kanwala, was conducted across Ambala district on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to official information, a total of 2,972 students had registered for the examination, including 1,408 boys and 1,564 girls. Of these, 2,217 students appeared for the test, comprising 1,037 boys and 1,180 girls, while 755 students remained absent, including 371 boys and 384 girls. The examination was conducted at 13 examination centres across the district.

Advertisement

District Education Officer (DEO) Sudhir Kalra, District Elementary Education Officer Jyoti Rani, along with all Block Education Officers, inspected various examination centres during the course of the test. The officers reviewed seating arrangements, security measures and the confidentiality of question papers.

Advertisement

DEO Sudhir Kalra stated that the examination was conducted strictly in accordance with prescribed guidelines at all centres and that no incidents of mismanagement, cheating or complaints were reported. He appreciated the efforts of teachers, staff members and security personnel deployed on examination duty for ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination.

Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kanwala, Ajay Kumar, said the entrance examination provided an important opportunity for students aspiring to secure admission to the 80 available seats in the school. The attendance percentage stood at 73.65 per cent for boys, 75.45 per cent for girls and an overall attendance of 74.60 per cent.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts