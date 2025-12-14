JNV Class VI entrance exam held across 13 centres in Ambala

The entrance examination for admission to Class VI at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Kanwala, was conducted across Ambala district on Saturday.

According to official information, a total of 2,972 students had registered for the examination, including 1,408 boys and 1,564 girls. Of these, 2,217 students appeared for the test, comprising 1,037 boys and 1,180 girls, while 755 students remained absent, including 371 boys and 384 girls. The examination was conducted at 13 examination centres across the district.

District Education Officer (DEO) Sudhir Kalra, District Elementary Education Officer Jyoti Rani, along with all Block Education Officers, inspected various examination centres during the course of the test. The officers reviewed seating arrangements, security measures and the confidentiality of question papers.

DEO Sudhir Kalra stated that the examination was conducted strictly in accordance with prescribed guidelines at all centres and that no incidents of mismanagement, cheating or complaints were reported. He appreciated the efforts of teachers, staff members and security personnel deployed on examination duty for ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination.

Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kanwala, Ajay Kumar, said the entrance examination provided an important opportunity for students aspiring to secure admission to the 80 available seats in the school. The attendance percentage stood at 73.65 per cent for boys, 75.45 per cent for girls and an overall attendance of 74.60 per cent.