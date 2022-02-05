Job quota 'jumla' fraud with Haryana youth, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Rohtak, February 4
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the BJP-JJP government’s “jumla” of 75 per cent reservation in private jobs for the local youth was the biggest fraud on the latter. “To hide its failure of not providing jobs, the state government is making up such rhetoric. This would not benefit the native people of Haryana because the condition of 15 years’ domicile has been reduced to five years by the government,” he stated.
Hooda was here for a function to mark the birth anniversary of late leader Chhotu Ram, organised by the District Bar Association. —
