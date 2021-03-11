Job row: Haryana officers spar, file counter-FIRs

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, April 26

Six days after a complaint over alleged irregularities in recruitments done in 2009 in the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) was made against ACS-rank officer Ashok Khemka, the Panchkula police today registered counter-FIRs against Khemka and corporation MD Sanjeev Verma. However, no investigation will be immediately initiated in either of the two cases.

The FIR against Verma, Panchkula resident Ravinder Kumar and others was lodged for “criminal conspiracy” on Khemka’s complaint following Home Minister Anil Vij’s intervention. A second FIR was registered against Khemka and three others on the complaint by Verma. Sources said the FIRs would be forwarded to the government to seek directions on how to proceed.

The police were earlier reluctant in taking action in both complaints, but lodged an FIR against Verma after Vij’s intervention. The action came after Vij, accompanied by Khemka, visited the Panchkula DCP office. Vij held a closed-door meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Hanif Qureshi, for 20 minutes. He later said the police had been directed to register a case on Khemka’a complaint.

“When a common man comes with a complaint, the police are expected to act. I was informed about the inaction. This prompted me to meet the CP,” Vij said.

Since the police had not acted on Verma’s complaint on the ground that government’s permission was required to proceed against an officer, it was decided that a counter-FIR be registered against Khemka as well.

Meanwhile, Khemka alleged there was a bid to malign his reputation and documents were tampered with to trap him in the case. As per the complaint, 10 posts were advertised in 2009. A total of 103 candidates applied and six selected.

An inquiry committee found the appointments were not made as per the rules. Two managers allegedly did not possess the requisite qualification and experience.

Sources said Khemka might seek transfer of the case to outside Haryana.

