Job shocker: Punjab, Haryana unemployment higher than national average; degrees no guarantee

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2025 has brought out a detailed and somewhat concerning picture of unemployment in Haryana and Punjab, particularly when analysed across education levels.

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While the national unemployment rate under the current weekly status stands at 5.3 per cent, both states report higher levels, indicating sustained pressure in their labour markets.

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As per the PLFS data, Haryana records an overall unemployment rate of 6.2 per cent, with rural unemployment around 5.9 per cent and urban unemployment slightly higher at 6.4 per cent.

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Punjab reports an even higher overall unemployment rate of 6.7 per cent, with rural areas at 7.4 per cent and urban areas at 5.8 per cent, suggesting that job stress is more acute in Punjab’s rural economy.

The gender gap persists in both states.

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In Haryana, female unemployment is higher than male unemployment in urban areas, while in Punjab, female unemployment remains significantly elevated in both rural and urban regions, indicating structural challenges in women’s workforce participation.

What makes the situation more serious is the unemployment pattern across different levels of education. The PLFS data under usual status clearly shows that higher education does not guarantee employment in either state.

In Haryana, unemployment among individuals with secondary education and above stands at around 8.7 per cent, reflecting the difficulty faced by educated job seekers. Among graduates, unemployment is about 14.1 per cent, while those with postgraduate and higher qualifications face unemployment of nearly 14.0 per cent.

Even among those with higher secondary education, unemployment remains significant, indicating a broad-based challenge across education categories.

In Punjab, the situation appears even more severe for the educated workforce.

Unemployment among individuals with secondary education and above is around 15.4 per cent, much higher than in Haryana. Among graduates, unemployment is estimated at about 20.6 per cent, suggesting that a large number of degree holders are unable to secure jobs.

Even for those with postgraduate qualifications, unemployment remains high at around 11.6 per cent, highlighting limited absorption capacity in high-skilled employment sectors.

These figures underline a critical structural issue in both states: the rapid expansion of education has not been matched by equivalent growth in employment opportunities.

While Haryana benefits from industrial activity in regions like Gurugram, the competition for formal sector jobs remains intense. Punjab, with relatively slower industrial diversification, faces even greater challenges in creating jobs for its educated population.

Another important aspect is the nature of employment available. A considerable portion of the workforce continues to be engaged in self-employment or informal work, particularly in rural areas, which often does not align with the expectations of educated youth. This mismatch between qualifications and job opportunities is contributing to growing dissatisfaction and underemployment.

Experts suggest that the key issue lies in the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. Many employers report that graduates lack practical and technical skills needed for modern jobs. At the same time, sectors capable of generating large-scale, high-quality employment have not expanded sufficiently.

The PLFS data thus clearly indicates that unemployment in Haryana and Punjab is not merely about the availability of jobs, but about the mismatch between education and employability.

Addressing this issue will require focused policy interventions, including strengthening skill-based education, promoting industrial diversification, and creating an enabling environment for private sector growth.

Unless these challenges are addressed, the growing pool of educated but unemployed youth could become a significant economic and social concern for both states.