Jobless youths hold wrestling contest in front of BJP office

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 6

In a novel protest, a number of unemployed youths held a dangal (wrestling contest) in front of the Haryana BJP headquarters in Rohtak on Tuesday.

The youths, led by former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and social activist Naveen Jaihind, took out a protest march from Mansarover Park to HUDA Complex.

The protesters then organised a wrestling match in front of the state BJP headquarters in protest against the abolition of sports quota in government jobs and not considering the CET-qualified candidates for jobs in all government departments.

In the protest, certain wrestlers wearing masks of Haryana Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Health Minister, Sports Minister and Education Minister were defeated by other wrestlers.

Duli Chand (102), whose procession was taken out in Rohtak recently in protest against the stoppage of his old-age pension, also participated in the protest march.

“If the state leadership still does not wake up and fulfil our demands, then the next wrestling contest will be held at the state Vidhan Sabha in the next session,” said Jaihind. He said the leaders of the ruling party were also unhappy with the functioning of the BJP-JJP regime.