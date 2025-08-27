Jobs for kin of ’84 riots-hit: Sikhs seek relief for all affected families

A day after the Haryana Government announced jobs for one member of each of the 121 families in the state who lost a kin in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) chief urged the state to extend the benefit to other riot-hit Sikh families as well.

Welcoming the decision, HSGMC chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “We welcome the decision taken by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of providing government jobs to families who lost their family member during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. But there are a large number of families who lost their livelihoods and suffered losses during the riots, and they should also be considered for the jobs.”

According to government records, 20 gurdwaras, 221 houses, 154 shops, 57 factories, three railway coaches and 85 vehicles were set on fire in the state during the riots. While 58 people were injured, 121 lost their lives.

Jhinda said the committee would prepare an independent list of affected families to ensure none are left out. “Though the government has a list, the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee will also prepare a list of Sikh community members who suffered losses during the anti-Sikh riots in the state and share the list with the government, so that no affected family is left out. I have spoken to the OSD to the Chief Minister, and we will try to get the details of all such affected families at the earliest. We have already asked the members of the committee and other Sikh community leaders to identify and share the details of such families,” he added.

He further said the Sikh community had contributed immensely to the state’s growth but was neglected by successive regimes. “It should have been done long ago, but the previous governments failed to pay attention to the community members who had suffered the pain of the riots. Though the Opposition may term it a politically motivated decision, there is no harm in taking a decision that provides relief to the affected people,” Jhinda said.

Supporting the appeal, HSGMC member Harmanpreet Singh said, “Though over 41 years have lapsed, the decision will provide relief to the families who lost their members. We will request the government to provide relief to all the affected families, who suffered losses, in a transparent manner.”