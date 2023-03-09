Jodhpur resident arrested for bid to extort Rs 5 crore from Haryana IAS officer

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 9

Gurugram police have arrested a Rajasthan resident for trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Haryana IAS officer Anita Yadav.

He was offering to get her name cleared from the ongoing enquiry of ACB in Faridabad Municipal Corporation scam.

The accused identified as Rishi Sharma hails from Jodhpur. According to police, he has confessed to making the call.

He reportedly told police that he drunk-dialled Yadav after getting her number from Internet.

Virender Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, “He read about the scam, got the number from Internet and called the IAS officer. He will be produced in court on Friday.”