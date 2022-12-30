Join Bharat Jodo Yatra, Selja tells party workers

Ambala, December 29
Congress leader Kumari Selja today held a workers’ meeting and called upon them to enthusiastically participate in Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Selja, while holding a meeting at her residence in Ambala, said the yatra will reenter Haryana on January 5 and Congress workers will have to show their enthusiasm in the yatra. She sought suggestions from the party workers to make the second phase of the yatra in Haryana successful and assigned duties to them.
Kumari Selja said “Rahul Gandhi’s yatra has started bringing a change in the country. People, who want to see the country united, are joining the yatra.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand
Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...
BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben
PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing
Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...
King of 'beautiful game' dead
Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...