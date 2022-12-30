Join Bharat Jodo Yatra, Selja tells party workers

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 29

Congress leader Kumari Selja today held a workers’ meeting and called upon them to enthusiastically participate in Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Selja, while holding a meeting at her residence in Ambala, said the yatra will reenter Haryana on January 5 and Congress workers will have to show their enthusiasm in the yatra. She sought suggestions from the party workers to make the second phase of the yatra in Haryana successful and assigned duties to them.

Kumari Selja said “Rahul Gandhi’s yatra has started bringing a change in the country. People, who want to see the country united, are joining the yatra.”