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Home / Haryana / Join campaign for national gurdwara Act, Jhinda urges Akal Takht Jathedar

Join campaign for national gurdwara Act, Jhinda urges Akal Takht Jathedar

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
ambala, Updated At : 01:14 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda with Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.
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Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda today met Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and sought his support for the campaign launched for the formation of the All India Gurdwara Act.Jhinda has requested him to instruct all gurdwara management committees, including local committees and boards of major shrines, to pass resolutions and send them to their respective state governments.

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“We have launched a campaign for the enactment of a national gurdwara Act, for which we had a discussion with the Akal Takht Jathedar and sought his support,” he said.

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A memorandum has also been submitted for SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami in this regard.

Jhinda said different legal and administrative arrangements are in place for the management of historic and prominent gurdwaras located in different states across the country. An independent committee comprising retired judges, former jathedars, intellectuals, and experts belonging to the Sikh community should be formed to prepare a draft for the Act, he said.

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“In a memorandum to the SGPC, we have proposed that a joint committee should be constituted to prepare a preliminary draft of the Act, and advice from renowned legal experts should be sought for constitutional and legal aspects. The laws related to gurdwara management applicable to various states should be studied. A joint meeting at the national level should be convened, and suggestions from all Sikh organisations should be obtained,” he said.

“The process of creating a comprehensive and effective legal framework can be progressed smoothly by moving forward with cooperation, deliberation, and consensus by all Sikh organisations. The SGPC had made an effort in this regard in the past, following which a draft Bill was also prepared but no concrete conclusion was reached. The SGPC should discuss the issue in its General House and support the campaign,” he added.

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