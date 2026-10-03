Join cleanliness drive, Speaker urges people

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Friday called for active public participation in cleanliness drives, saying that making Karnal clean would require a change in citizens’ behaviour and mindset alongside administrative efforts.

He was speaking during a special cleanliness drive organised by the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) at Chhath Maiya Ghat in Uttam Nagar, Phoosgarh road, under the Haryana Government’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to mark the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Mayor Renu Bala Gupta presided over the programme, while Municipal Commissioner Saloni Sharma was present as the special guest.

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Kalyan, Gupta and Sharma joined residents and BJP workers in cleaning the area outside the Chhath Maiya Ghat and the adjoining cremation ground. They also planted saplings in a park. Kalyan said no public campaign could succeed without active participation from citizens.