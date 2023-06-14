Joint panel submits report, puts ball in DGMS court

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, June 13

A joint committee of district officials, led by SDM Narnaul, has submitted its report to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Monika Gupta in connection with the stone-falling incident in a residential area of Meghot Binja village under the Nizampur area.

Technical team to look into matter Spot inspection by a technical team of the DGMS has been recommended in the inquiry report, stating that members of the official committee are not technically qualified to present their opinion about the aspects of blasts for mining. An official

The villagers had blamed the blasts carried out in the mining zone located close to the village for the incident.

The DC had, on June 8, formed the panel to ascertain the extent of the damage, if any, as well as the violation of mining guidelines/instructions. The committee, comprising Mining Officer, District Forest Officer, Secretary (RTA) and DSP Narnaul, was also told to submit its report for further action in the matter.

As per sources, the committee has put the ball in the court of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), stating that the latter would be able to find out the technical reasons like the frequency of sound and vibrations generated by the blasts being carried out near Meghot Binja village.

“Spot inspection by a technical team of the DGMS has been recommended in the inquiry report, stating that members of the official committee are not technically qualified to present their opinion about the aspects of blasts for mining. However, they got a blast conducted at the mining zone in their presence during the visit to Meghot Binja village on June 8,” said an official.

He maintained that it had also been mentioned in the report that the team of the DGMS would be able to verify whether the distance between the residential area and the mining zone was as per the rules.

Sources said villagers also told the committee during its visit to Meghot Binja that they had been living in constant fear and cracks had also developed at many houses due to the high-intensity blasts.

Leela Ram, a resident of Meghot Binja village, had filed a police complaint a week ago, claiming that a heavy stone fell on the rooftop of a house in the village. He demanded action against the guilty persons.

Interestingly, the Department of Mines and Geology later also sought a report from the DC regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Mahabir Singh, SHO, Nizampur Police Station, said the resident of Meghot Binja village had withdrawn his complaint after a compromise was reached between him and officials of the mining firm into the matter.

DC Monika Gupta could not be contacted for her comments despite repeated attempts.